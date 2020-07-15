Construction worker killed in Hamilton workplace accident

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A construction worker is dead in a workplace accident in Hamilton Wednesday morning, police confirm.
A construction truck struck the worker on Eaton Avenue in front of Wilson Middle School about 7 a.m., according to Officer Richard Burkhardt, police spokesman. Crews were removing railroad tracks in the area this week.
Federal officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are on scene investigating.
Eaton Avenue remains closed between Mark and Haldimand roads amid the investigation.
