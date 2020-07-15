Crossroads Church reverses reopening plans

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Crossroads Church announced Wednesday its buildings will remain closed through the end of the year.
The news comes just four days before the church was set to reopen on July 19, per a late-June announcement which included plans for social distancing.
That announcement was made while Ohio’s handle on the coronavirus appeared firm. Since then, cases have surged in the state, and hospitalizations have returned to April peaks.
Now the church, with locations in Cincinnati, Lexington, Dayton and Columbus, says its facilities will remain closed until 2021.
Still, according to a church release, people will be able to gather at outdoor events.
The first such event, Worship at the Cove, will take place 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings at Yeatman’s Cove beginning July 19 and will include live worship and brief teaching, according to the church.
RSVPS, masks and social distancing are required.
“The church has never been designed to be limited to buildings,” Senior Pastor Brian Tome said. “Look all over the world and history, you’ll find people of faith that have thrived and grown without have machines, free coffee or a parking team.”
Digital weekend services will continue on crossroads.net.
