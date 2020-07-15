Derek Dietrich added to Reds summer roster after overcoming COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reds infielder Derek Dietrich broke the news on Wednesday confessing to reporters that he was held out of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19.
“I tested positive prior to arriving in Cincinnati before summer camp started,” Dietrich said. “I tested positive through the Reds since I was (doing) voluntary workouts in Goodyear, Arizona.”
Dietrich was added to the Reds summer camp roster on Wednesday and reported immediately to Prasco Park in Mason.
“I’m very fortunate,” Dietrich said. “I had zero symptoms. I had a day where I was more tired than the norm, but I was doing a lot of working out. I wouldn’t have known that I had (COVID-19) without the recommended tests.”
“It was a long process. It was a lot longer than I expected it to be. It (took) two negative saliva tests and then an antibody test and a full physicians clearance. It’s good - Major League Baseball is making sure players are healthy and safe to be ready to return to action.”
Dietrich was one of the early surprise stories of the 2019 season for the Reds. He finished with 19 home runs but cooled off considerably throughout the summer. He’s getting a late start in 2020, but hoping he can still make the opening day 30-man roster for the Reds.
“I’m in the best shape of my life at 30 years (old), I’m going to be 31 this weekend. This gave me perspective and changed my way of thinking. It humbled me and motivated me. I have empathy for everyone dealing with this. It sucks. It really does. These kinds of things make you stronger. This no doubt about it made me stronger and I’m thankful that today I got cleared.”
