Assault charge dismissed against Hamilton Co sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An assault charge was dismissed Friday against a former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after he was indicted for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head when the inmate bit his foot.

Cincinnati city prosecutors requested the misdemeanor charge be dropped against Jesse Franklin when he appeared for the start of his bench trial in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

“The case was dismissed apparently because the prosecutor was having difficulty getting a use if force expert witness,” Franklin’s attorney, Mike Allen, tells FOX19 NOW.

The prosecutors can refile the charge, punishable by up to six months in jail, within a certain period of time. It’s not clear right now, however, if they will.

Franklin, 39, was terminated from the sheriff’s office last year.

The sheriff at the time, Jim Neil, said as soon as he found out about the incident, he suspended Franklin’s police powers and ordered an investigation.

The probe determined Franklin used excessive force by kicking the handcuffed inmate, Nicholas Ballachino, in the head, Neil said in a statement at the time.

“As Sheriff of Hamilton County,” Neil said in June 2020, “I am outraged and shocked by this egregious conduct. These actions are inconsistent with our training and will not be tolerated under my watch.”

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Ballachino was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and obstructing official business and taken to the county jail on June 9.

When deputies and Ballachino arrived, he “became combative” with the officers trying to process him, Deters said.

While the officers were trying to subdue him, Ballachino bit Franklin’s left foot, according to Deters.

Video from the Hamilton County Justice Center shows Franklin immediately kicking Ballachino one time in the head after he bit him, Deters said.

Ballachino was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, treated and released back to the jail.

