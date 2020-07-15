Hamilton County deputy fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in the head, sheriff says

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after he was recently indicted on an assault charge for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head while in custody, sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday.
“Sheriff Jim Neil reports that Sergeant Jesse Franklin has been terminated from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation revealed that he used excessive force by kicking Nicholas Ballachino in the head while handcuffed,” reads a one-line news release from the sheriff’s office.
Franklin, who was with the department 14 years, is charged with one count of assault.
According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Ballachino was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and obstructing official business and taken to the county jail on June 9.
When deputies and Ballachino arrived, he “became combative” with the officers trying to process him, Deters said.
While the officers were trying to subdue him, Ballachino bit Franklin’s left foot, according to Deters.
Video from the Hamilton County Justice Center shows Franklin immediately kicking Ballachino one time in the head after he bit him, Deters said.
Ballachino was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, treated and released back to the jail.
As soon as Sheriff Neil found out about the incident, he suspended Franklin’s police powers and ordered an investigation.
The sheriff has decried the incident and the alleged actions by his now-former employee.
“As Sheriff of Hamilton County, I am outraged and shocked by this egregious conduct,” Sheriff Neil said last month. “These actions are inconsistent with our training and will not be tolerated under my watch.”
If convicted, Franklin faces up to six months in jail.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.