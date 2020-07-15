Heating up Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Humidity will be on the increase Wednesday but it will not reach oppressive levels. Look for a daytime high of 93 degrees. Shower activity is not back into the forecast until Thursday with a few morning showers and a few during afternoon.
The very humid air will dominate the FOX19 NOW viewing area with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up each day Thursday through Monday.
Afternoon temperatures reach the 90s Wednesday and as of the latest model runs high temperatures will be in the 90s most days until July 26th.
Very humid air invades the Tristate Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the heat index in the 105° - 110° range Sunday and Monday.
