Humidity Takes a Big Jump Upward Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Because the increase of humidity has slowed a bit, you can feel the difference, but this afternoon is far from oppressive.
Humidity will be much higher tomorrow afternoon and the heat index will close in on 100°. The chance of shower activity is back into the forecast Thursday with a few morning showers and a few pop-ups during afternoon. The very humid air will dominate the FOX19 NOW viewing area with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up each day Thursday through Monday.
Afternoon temperatures reach the 90s again tomorrow and as of the latest model runs high temperatures will be in the low 90s most days until July 26th. Saturday may be an exception with cloud cover and rain holding the temperature down. Very humid air invades the Tristate tomorrow then Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the heat index will be in the 100° - 107° range.
