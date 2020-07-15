Masks required for Hamilton City School District students, staff, HCSD says

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Facial coverings will be required for students and staff throughout the Hamilton City School District (HCSD) when classes begin this Fall.
Students in grades PK through 12 will be required to wear face coverings at the start of the 2020-21 school year, the district announced on Wednesday.
Students are exempt from this requirement if they have documented health or developmental reasons, according to HCSD.
The district says face coverings will also be required for students while they are on the bus.
Two cloth face coverings will be given to each student before getting on the bus for the first day of school, the district says.
Bus drivers will be required to wear a mask when the students get on and off the bus, HCSD says.
It is “strongly recommended” by the district that bus drivers wear a facial covering while driving the school bus.
“Wearing face coverings is especially important during times of elevated community activity, particularly when social distancing is not possible,” the Hamilton City School District explains. “School settings are high risk for community spread and face coverings are critical to preventing the spread of the virus from person-to-person. HCSD will require all staff and students (PK-12) to wear face coverings in most settings to begin the 2020-21 school year.”
HCSD staff members will also be required to wear face coverings at the start of the school year.
Staff members, who feel it is unsafe to wear a facial covering or if it would “significantly interfere with the learning process,” will not be required to wear one, the district says.
Additionally, HCSD says if a staff member is alone, they are not required to wear a face covering.
Other face covering exemptions for staff members listed by the district include:
- If face coverings are prohibited by local law or regulation
- If face coverings are in violation of documented health reasons
- If face coverings are not advisable for documented health reasons
- If there is a functional or practical reason for a staff member to not wear a mask
HCSD says face shields that wrap around the face and goes below the chin is an option if a face covering would impact the learning process.
