More than 600 calls about people not wearing masks made to Hamilton Co. Public Health

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - More than half of the 1,200 complaints called into Hamilton County Public Health since April 3 were for reports of people not wearing masks.
The data released to FOX19 NOW on Wednesday shows a total of 636 complaints about no masks.
229 of those calls came into the health department during the first 15 days of July.
That’s already more than any other month, according to the data.
188 complaints about people not wearing a face mask were made in June.
May had the second-highest number of complaints about people not wearing a mask for a single month with a total of 219 calls.
Other notable complaints include around 500 social distancing calls and non-essential or sick employee(s) combined for around 100 calls, according to the data.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.