Multi-vehicle crash closes Ohio 73 in Warren County

FOX19 NOW/file
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 15, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 8:08 AM

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down Ohio 73 near Clarksville Road in Warren County Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At least two ambulances were sent to the collision in Wayne Township just after 7 a.m., patrol dispatchers say.

Initial reports from the scene indicated five people were hurt, including one who was trapped inside a vehicle.

