Multi-vehicle crash closes Ohio 73 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down Ohio 73 near Clarksville Road in Warren County Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At least two ambulances were sent to the collision in Wayne Township just after 7 a.m., patrol dispatchers say.
Initial reports from the scene indicated five people were hurt, including one who was trapped inside a vehicle.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.
