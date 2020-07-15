Parents, teachers petition for remote learning at Oak Hills schools

BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Some parents and teachers are asking a Tri-State school district to consider sticking to remote learning in the fall.
The Oak Hills School District Board of Education held a meeting Wednesday night where administrators unveiled the district’s reopening plan in detail.
There are about 8,000 students and 1,000 staff members within the district, according to officials. District leaders say they sent out a survey asking families and faculty about the reopening and received thousands of responses in return.
“We’re living in a pandemic. There are a lot of unknowns,” Jennifer Cook, a teacher at Oak Hills High School, said. “Teaching has always been fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants, and I feel like I’m dropping out of an airplane at this point.”
Administrators said that right now, it is not clear if students will be back inside school buildings when classes begin in September. Following county and state guidelines, that will depend on the area’s COVID-19 alert level.
If the alert level is yellow or orange, that means everyone will return to the school buildings. If the alert is red, then there will be blended learning, which means there will be in-person classes and remote learning. If the alert is purple, everything will be remote.
Kimberly Toben, an Oak Hills parent and a teacher in another district, said she thinks going 100-percent virtual is the safest move for all involved, which is why she started an online petition asking for that to happen.
“I want to be in the classroom. My kids want to be in school. They want to be in activities, but we want, most importantly, to be safe,” Toben said.
Toben and other parents and teachers say they hope the district will consider making masks mandatory at school. They also said they fear that no one will be able to accurately track the coronavirus at the schools.
“We have no idea who these kids are talking to, touching in the halls on their way to class, or who they’re sitting with at lunch,” Toben said.
Parents and staff members said they are thankful for the district’s hard work but hope more changes will be made.
“I think there are a lot more details that need to be hammered out, and the board indicated that they are working on that,” Cook said.
District officials say they are still working through the details and are considering having staff members be tested for COVID-19 before school starts.
The district released a statement regarding some of the concerns that were expressed:
“Like other school districts across this state and country, Oak Hills Local Schools takes very seriously the care, caution and planning required to safely reopen schools in the midst of the coronavirus. Although parents, staff and community members may have different opinions on the best approach to returning to school, everyone agrees that student and staff safety is the top priority.
“Oak Hills Local Schools’ reopening plan will use three models for instruction, aligned to the Ohio Public Alert System. When the alert system is at the highest level, the district will move to full remote learning. At the lower risk levels, the district will be in full in-person instruction. If the risk level rises, the district could move to a blended learning approach.
“In addition, every Oak Hills family has the opportunity to enroll their child in total remote learning through the Oak Hills Virtual Academy. Our plan is designed to abide by state health mandates and recommendations, to protect our students and staff, to minimize risk, to maximize learning, to support families and to give them options whenever possible.”
