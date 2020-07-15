Police: 3 juveniles arrested after string of robberies, assaults in Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they’re investigating a string of robberies targeting Hispanics in Price Hill.
A group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 15 is believed to be behind the robberies, which began in May, according to police.
The most recent robbery happened Tuesday, police say.
CPD Sgt. Dan Downing of the Violent Crimes Squad says there have been eight separate robberies in total.
“I believe seven of the eight offenses have been street-style robberies, strong arm robberies,” Downing explained. “Luckily no weapons involved, no firearms or anything like that, but basically demanding money from someone and then assaulting them in the act of stealing their money.”
Video was provided to FOX19 NOW showing an assault outside Taqueria Valle Verde in the 3600 block of Warsaw Avenue.
Police say similar incidents have been reported at the BP station on Glenway Avenue and Braun’s Deli on West Liberty Street.
“We have some video and photographic evidence that would indicate it’s some of the same kids that are committing these offenses,” Downing said.
Three suspects have been arrested so far, one of them the ‘ring leader’ of the group, according to police. That person has been charged with three counts of robbery and one count of assault, police say.
At least one more arrest is possible.
The suspects are not being charged with hate crimes because police say they aren’t aware of any racial statements made during the offenses.
Speaking to parents, Downing advises them to keep a close watch on their children.
“Know where your kids are,” he said. “Know who they are hanging out with. Know what they are doing during the day.
“These offenses have occurred during the daytime and the nighttime, so parents, if you have kids that age that are running the streets, please just try and supervise them.”
If you have any information on the robberies, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
