Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Check ‘N Go

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Police are searching for the suspect they say robbed a Check ‘N Go on Wednesday.
Armed with a gun, the suspect followed an employee inside the building on Scott Street and made his way to the back of the building, according to the release from the Covington Police Department.
This suspect, who police only described as a thin, Black male, had the employees grab money from the safe. Police say the amount of money the suspect got away with is unknown.
Covington Police say they arrived at the Check ‘N Go shortly after 10:15 a.m., but the suspect was already gone.
This armed robbery investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Covington Police at 859-292-2234.
