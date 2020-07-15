Police search for suspects in Wilder chase that resulted in officer-involved crash

WILDER, Ky. (FOX19) - Police in northern Kentucky are searching for two suspects who they say led them on a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash involving a Wider officer.
It all started about 7:38 p.m. Tuesday when the officer tried to pull over a Ford Mustang driving at “an extremely high rate of speed” on KY-9 south, according to a news release from Wilder police.
The vehicle continued south on KY-9 into Cold Spring. In the area of the US-27 interchange, the officer shut off his emergency equipment, terminating the traffic stop attempt, since the driver refused to yield, police say.
Moments later, an officer from Fort Thomas police observed the vehicle driving north on KY-9, still at a high rate of speed.
Two other Fort Thomas Police officers were on an unrelated traffic stop on the I-275 west on-ramp from KY-9. They observed the fleeing vehicle approaching and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver continued past the officers, nearly striking one officer who was standing outside of his vehicle.
During this incident, additional officers were responding to the area to assist.
A Wilder police officer was driving south on KY-9 with emergency equipment activated and collided with a vehicle just south of the I-275 east exit ramp.
The drivers from both vehicles were taken to the hospital for an evaluation and have been released.
The Campbell County Police Department is investigating.
The license plate on the fleeing vehicle was reported stolen, but officers were able to obtain footage of the driver and passenger.
If you can identify the individuals in the photos, please contact Wilder or Fort Thomas police.
