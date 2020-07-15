Pure Barre, 3CDC partner to offer free fitness classes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Looking for an excuse to get outside? Workout on the Green is back at Washington Park. Classes were put on hold because of the pandemic.
The Porch is also back and open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Hours are subject to change.)
There have also been a few changes you’ll notice when visiting the park.
Fifty safe distancing circles have now been spray-painted onto the lawn. The circles have been placed 6-feet apart from one another. They were created for those taking classes on the green.
Workouts are free Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Pure Barre in Oakley is partnering with 3CDC to offer classes at Washington Park every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., now through the end of August.
“This is a great way to get people out of the house,” says Emily Stowe with 3CDC. “Get people active. Outdoor workouts are the ideal place to social distance with someone.”
Space is limited so you should arrive early.
You should bring your own yoga mat, towel and water. Masks are also encouraged.
“More so than just the workout and what it does for your body and your mind, it’s the community of people that you get to be surrounded by,” says Kendra Northgard, the co-owner of Pure Barre in Oakley. " We want to re-create the community in Washington Park with the help of 3CDC because you can social distance and still make friends. You can social distance and have an amazing workout and get your mental check for the day.”
To get a look at the schedule of the classes taking place at Washington Park, just visit WashingtonPark.org.
You can also learn more and register for one of these upcoming free Pure Barre classes by visiting their website.
