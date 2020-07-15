Westwood nursing home makes COVID-positive employees continue to work, one claims

“Those individuals who are COVID-19 active and symptomatic should be home for two weeks, for two weeks of the their shift with pay,” he said. “JAG does that, and we have done that for employees. Now, if you’re asymptomatic, with no fever, no cough, no loss of smell or taste, CDC guidelines -- and that’s what we are following, and the Ohio Department of Health and CMS -- their guidelines are that those folks that are asymptomatic that have COVID-19 are allowed to work in units where people, residents or patients are COVID-19 active as well.”