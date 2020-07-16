3 arrested after 176 pounds of cocaine seized from used car dealer in Dayton

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Three people were arrested and are facing federal drug trafficking charges after officers seized 176 pounds of cocaine from a used car dealership in Dayton, United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio, David M. DeVillers, said.
DeVillers says Jerry Timothy Vaughn Jr., 40, and David Scott, 41 from Dayton, are charged with narcotics conspiracy, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Officials linked their arrest to the arrest of a Cincinnati man, Shannon Jamar Higgins Sr., 47, who pleaded guilty on July 14 to one count of possession to distribute a controlled substance.
Court documents, DEA agents, and Cincinnati police officers say that Higgins was traveling to Luxury Sports Auto Sales in Dayton to purchase cocaine from Vaughn and Scott, who is the co-owner of the used car dealership.
DeVillers says investigators conducted a federal search warrant in January at Luxury Sports and found about 79,970 grams of cocaine in a metal cylinder. They also say they searched Vaughn’s home. There they found cash, more cocaine, and a firearm.
Narcotics conspiracy and possession and possession charge with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine could face at least forty years in prison, DeVillers said.
DeVillers says the distribution of a controlled substance is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine is punishable by a prison term of ten years to life.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.