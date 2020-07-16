Cincinnati police test new non-lethal technology

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department tested new technology Wednesday that potentially change how officers use force when they respond to a scene.
Representatives say “Bolawrap” is like throwing handcuffs on a subject from 10 to 25 feet away.
“There was no pain but it is definitely very, very restricting and that is kind of what we’re looking for. I think of a number of incidents recently where this may have been a device that we could have utilized,” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said.
The nearly $1,000 remote restraint device was developed as a way of dealing with the mentally ill or people in crisis.
“It’s another tool to give them it’s about de-escalation so it can be used early in an intervention. It’s been used to prevent high escalation of force,” Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies, said.
Officers are able to keep their distance and use a only tool that does not rely on pain compliance to control a situation.
“There has always been a gap when it comes to use of force in policing between verbal commands and pain compliance tools. They either speak to people to try to deescalate and then generally use tools that hurt them. This fills that gap because this doesn’t hurt an individual. This restricts their mobility so you can get them help whether they need to go to custody or whether they need to go to a hospital,” CEO of Wrap Technologies, Mike Rothans, said.
Rothans says the demand for the Bolawrap has increased in wake of George Floyd’s death.
“We would get generally about 40 agencies a week that would inquire prior to the Minneapolis incident. Now we probably get 40 agencies a day inquiring about the device,” he said.
Isaac says there’s no specific timeline on when CPD would move forward with a decision, but it’s a conversation he looks forward to having.
