Evanston Community Council hosts pop-up food pantry to help families

EVANSTON (,FOX19) - Do you need assistance putting food on the table?
Evanston Community Council says they want to help.
They partnered with Free Store Food Bank to provide boxes of free groceries to families in need.
The pop-up food pantry will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Evanston Community Center, 3204 Woodburn Ave.
You can just drive up and tell them what you need.
Fran Raglin-Johnson, Director, Evanston Community Council Food Pantry, said families from 33 different Greater Cincinnati zip codes flocked to similar pop-up food pantries last month.
In all, almost 1,900 people were served, she said.
“The coronavirus pandemic is costing more jobs and we are seeing more and more people needing help with just the basics,‘' Raglin-Johnson said. “The pandemic is taking its toll on incomes and many can’t afford to go to the grocery store as they did before. The Evanston Community Council is doing what we can to help.‘'
