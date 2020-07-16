Fire breaks out at Franklin school

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - An investigation’s underway into a fire at a school in Franklin
Franklin City Dispatchers say they received a call about a fire at the Hampton Bennett Early Childhood Center on East Sixth Street around 10:30 p.m.
The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was inside the building at the time, according to the City of Franklin Facebook page.
No word about how the fire started but it is not considered suspicious at this time, the Facebook post said.
According to the district website, the school serves around 250 kindergarten students.
