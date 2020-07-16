Hearing in Boone Co. could have statewide implications for businesses

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A hearing is set in Boone County while Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear appeals COVID-19 rulings on Florence Speedway and some other Northern Kentucky Businesses.
The appeal comes after Boone County Circuit Court Judge Rick Brueggemann issued a restraining order against Beshear’s Public Rules, in turn, allowing the Speedway to open earlier this month.
The ruling said Beshear's Administration set arbitrary restrictions that could've forced owners of Florence Speedway and Little Links to Learning Daycare Center to lose their businesses.
The decision Thursday at 10 a.m. at Boone County Justice Center is expected to have statewide implications. Racing, in two divisions, returned to Florence Speedway July 2nd after a four-month delay with roughly 1,700 in attendance.
March through August is considered prime season for the dirt track and Speedway Representatives say this is a fight for their constitutional rights.
Lawyer Chris Wiest, who represents the Speedway, questions the numbers allowed at Limited Duration Childcare Centers (75 for example) when it relates to numbers.
He says the governor does not explain why a group in a center for 28 children is a threat.
Beshear refers to the “life and death battle” against COVID-19 when asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to support his emergency public health orders.
