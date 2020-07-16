Holy Horrible Horrendous Humongous Humidity Horstmeyer!!!

For the general user of FOX19 NOW First Alert weather forecasts the dew point temperature may be a mysterious item. Meteorologists use it in many ways when forecasting, but what you need to know is the higher the number the more humid it is. When the dew point temperature is in the 70s is is muggy out there. The dew point temperature rarely makes it to 80° in Cincinnati but when it does it is more humid than most people can imagine. Today the dew point has reached the low and middle 70s and that means the afternoon was oppressive.