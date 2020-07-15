Holy Humongous Humidity Horstmeyer!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the general user of FOX19 NOW First Alert weather forecasts the dew point temperature may be a mysterious item. Meteorologists use it in many ways when forecasting, but what you need to know is the higher the number the more humid it is. The dew point can never be higher than the actual temperature. When the dew point temperature is in the 70s is is muggy out there. The dew point temperature rarely makes it to 80° but when it does it is more humid than most people can imagine. Today the dew point has reached 73° at Lunken Airport today and that means the humidity is oppressive.
Humidity will remain high through the middle of next week and maybe longer and the heat index will reach or exceed 100° in many locations.
The chance of shower activity is back into the forecast Sunday but right now the weather looks dry Saturday and sunday
Afternoon temperatures reach the 90s again tomorrow and the middle 90s Saturday. The high temperature Sunday will be in the 90s but how high will be determined by how widespread the rain showers are.
Friday through Wednesday the heat index will be in the 100° - 107° range each afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.