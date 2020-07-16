Humidity will be high starting Thursday through the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Humidity will be much higher Thursday afternoon and the heat index will close in on 100°. The chance of shower activity is back into the forecast Thursday early morning with a few showers an thunderstorms. Look for a few pop-ups during afternoon. The very humid air will dominate the FOX19 NOW viewing area with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up each day Thursday through Monday.
Look for an afternoon high of 91 degrees on Thursday, and as of the latest model runs high temperatures will be in the low 90s most days until July 26th. Saturday may be an exception with cloud cover and rain holding the temperature down.
