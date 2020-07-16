Motorcyclist killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was killed and a woman injured when a motorcycle ran off the road and went down an embankment in Brown County, a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. on State Route 32 near mile post #5 in Green Township.
The release says David Lee Vaughn, 54, of Ripley, was driving a 1991 Harley Davidson eastbound on SR 32 when he drove off the left side of the road, into the median and struck a fence.
Deputies say the motorcycle continued down an embankment and overturned.
Whitney Danielle Vaughn, 29, of Georgetown, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
She was taken to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital for treatment.
Deputies say neither one was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.