Newport: We’re not participating in Riverfest this year

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Newport will not participate in Riverfest this year due to coronavirus, according to the city’s Facebook page.
It’s not clear yet if the event will be held on the Cincinnati side of the Ohio River.
The region’s tourism website lists Riverfest as TBD.
“This traditional, end-of-summer event began more than 40 years ago when WEBN (102.7 FM) treated the Tri-State to a fireworks show in honor of the radio station’s 10th anniversary,” the website states.
“The party, held annually at Sawyer Point on Sunday of Labor Day weekend, has grown into an all-day affair with music, food and family fun and entertainment all day. On both sides of the river, nearly a half-million people view the choreographed Rozzi’s Fireworks show while listening to the soundtrack on WEBN starting just after 9 p.m. and lasting for about 30 minutes.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.