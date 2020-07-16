Ohio jobless claims see slight increase after several weeks of decline, latest figures show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohioans filed 35,422 initial jobless claims last week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
The week ending Saturday, July 5 ODJFS reported 33,483 claims.
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 17 weeks, 1,499,712, is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years, ODJFS reported.
On Wednesday, the governor asked — but did not order — all Ohioans to wear masks, both to save lives and prevent another lockdown.
“Some may still question the wisdom of wearing masks,” he said. “But the verdict is in. There is broad consensus today in health and business communities that masks are crucial.”
DeWine cited a Goldman Sachs study as saying masks are effective enough that they can be viewed as an alternative to lockdown.
ODJFS has distributed more than $5.2 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 747,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending.
In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $4.1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 449,000 PUA claimants.
The PUA is scheduled to expire July 25.
To find your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, go to jfs.ohio.gov/county or visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the icon for OhioMeansJobs centers.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.