Ohio State Patrol seize $15,800 worth of methamphetamine

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio State Patrol says they seized $15,800 worth of methamphetamine, 158 grams, Sunday after conducting a traffic stop.
Troopers say Ebony J. Cannedy, 21, and passenger, Galvin L. Bowden, 22, were stopped by troopers for a marked lanes violation along U.S. 23.
During the stop, troopers say there was an odor of marijuana coming from their car, so they searched the car.
OSP says during the search, they found the methamphetamine.
Cannedy and Bowden, both from Dayton, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, OSP said.
Troopers say if they are convicted, they could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.