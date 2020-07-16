P&G announces ‘new commitment’ to protect, restore nature

“Talking about ‘nature as a climate solution’ while simultaneously supporting the clearcutting of vast swaths of primary forest in Canada to make toilet paper is the ultimate greenwash. P&G can’t just talk about protecting forests in one location while hammering them in another,” says Tyson Miller, Forest Programs Director at Stand.earth. “It would be great to celebrate true environmental leadership, but instead P&G has chosen to continue walking down a disappointing and dangerous path of glossing over its devastating supply-chain impacts by flushing away climate-critical forests and our future.”