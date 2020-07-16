P&G announces ‘new commitment’ to protect, restore nature

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Procter & Gamble Company announced a new commitment to have its global operations be carbon neutral for the decade through a series of interventions they say will protect, improve and restore nature.
Recognizing the next decade represents a critical window for the world to accelerate progress on climate change, P&G said Thursday it will go beyond its existing science-based target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by additionally advancing a portfolio of natural climate solutions.
P&G said in a news release it will fund offset programs that aid reforestation in Brazil, tree-planting in California and Germany, and protection of mangroves in Philippines
They say these efforts will deliver a carbon benefit that balances any remaining emissions over the next 10 years, allowing P&G operations to be carbon neutral for the decade.
Based on current estimates, the company will need to balance 30 million metric tons of carbon from 2020 to 2030.
“Climate change is happening, and action is needed now,” said David Taylor, P&G chairman, president and chief executive officer.
“By reducing our carbon footprint and investing in natural climate solutions, we will be carbon neutral for the decade across our operations and help protect vulnerable ecosystems and communities around the world.”
The company says it has an existing goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent and purchasing 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and is on track to deliver on its 2030 commitments.
In addition, P&G says it will continue pursuing new wind, solar and geothermal projects to further accelerate the transition to renewables.
These eﬀorts are aligned with what climate science says is needed to help ensure P&G does its part to limit global temperature increase and will continue well beyond 2030.
However, based on today’s technologies, there are some emissions that cannot be eliminated by 2030, according to P&G’s news release.
By investing in natural climate solutions, the company says it will accelerate its impact over the next 10 years.
In addition to sequestering more carbon, an important aspect of natural climate solutions is the potential to deliver meaningful environmental and socioeconomic co-benefits that serve to protect and enhance nature and improve the livelihoods of local communities. As P&G moves forward, the company will seek to identify, measure and communicate relevant co-benefits from its investment in nature.
P&G says it is developing a detailed project portfolio and investing in projects across the globe.
Projects already identified include:
- Philippines Palawan Protection Project with Conservation International - To protect, improve and restore Palawan’s mangroves and critical ecosystems. Palawan is the world’s fourth most “irreplaceable” area for unique and threatened wildlife.
- Atlantic Forest Restoration Planning with WWF - In the Atlantic Forest on Brazil’s east coast, laying the groundwork for forest landscape restoration with meaningful impacts on biodiversity, water, food security and other co-benefits for local communities.
- Evergreen Alliance with Arbor Day Foundation - Bringing corporations, communities and citizens together to take critical action to preserve the necessities of life affected by climate change—including planting trees to restore areas devastated by wildfires in Northern California and enhance forests in Germany.
Environmental organizations Stand.earth and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) said in a news release Thursday they “are calling out Procter & Gamble’s launch of the “It’s Our Home” campaign for failing to protect climate-critical primary forests like the boreal forest in Canada, where the company sources huge quantities of fiber for its toilet paper and tissue products.
“The organizations are part of a broad Issue with Tissue campaign that highlights how P&G makes its toilet paper and tissue products from endangered forests and threatened species habitat.
“Talking about ‘nature as a climate solution’ while simultaneously supporting the clearcutting of vast swaths of primary forest in Canada to make toilet paper is the ultimate greenwash. P&G can’t just talk about protecting forests in one location while hammering them in another,” says Tyson Miller, Forest Programs Director at Stand.earth. “It would be great to celebrate true environmental leadership, but instead P&G has chosen to continue walking down a disappointing and dangerous path of glossing over its devastating supply-chain impacts by flushing away climate-critical forests and our future.”
“P&G needs to get its own house in order when it comes to solving the climate emergency, and not simply outsource its sustainability,” says Shelley Vinyard, Boreal Corporate Campaign Manager at NRDC. “To get serious about climate change, P&G needs to reduce its own reliance on climate-critical forests and support Indigenous self-determination over their lands. But instead they continue to flush climate-critical forests down the toilet.”
