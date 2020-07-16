14 pit bulls found outside home during arson investigation in Hamilton, fire officials say

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - 14 pit bulls are being cared for at an animal rescue following a house fire in Hamilton that’s being investigated as arson, fire officials say.
The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
No one was home at the time but firefighters found the pit bulls outside in the backyard.
They weren’t hurt and are being held at Animal Friends Humane Society.
City of Hamilton Fire Investigator Trevor Schneider says they think the fire was intentionally set but did not say why.
He didn’t have any information to release about suspects.
Schneider says the home is not livable because of significant damage.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the home owner and the dog warden but have not heard back.
