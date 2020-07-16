Thursday afternoon pop up storm chances

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The chance of rain and thunder is back on the forecast Thursday afternoon, look for a few pop-ups during afternoon hours. This chance will be mainly east of Cincinnati.
Daytime highs will reach around 91 degrees, with humidity levels making it feel higher in the upper 90′s.
The very humid air will dominate the FOX19 NOW viewing area with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up each day Thursday through Monday. I do however see little chances for rain or thunder on Friday.
As of the latest model runs high temperatures will be in the low 90s most days until July 26th. Saturday may be an exception with cloud cover and rain holding the temperature down.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.