Tri-State woman makes masks for those in need

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A Loveland woman is making masks for those who otherwise would not have one.
“It makes you feel really good, you want to pay it forward, you want to help people out,” Lisa Humphrey said.
Humphrey has been busy since April making special masks to give away.
“Making the masks was just something fun for me to do because we were locked up,” she said.
The masks are made of neoprene fabric and help keep people cool
Humphrey makes them in three sizes.
Her friend, Sharon Watts, gives them to people in the community who otherwise wouldn’t have a mask.
“I’ve had people cry that somebody thought enough to come in the community of people. I’ve had people give me $20,” Watts said.
Watts is the executive director of Operation Target at Risk Teens.
OTART helps teens find jobs and be successful members of their community.
Watts says even her son said the mask was comfortable and something he would enjoy wearing.
“They like it, it was even her son who in a way made me feel good about it because he said, ‘I will rock this mask,‘” Humphrey said.
She estimates she has made at least 400 masks and they only take her a few minutes each.
Humphrey says she has no plans to quit and hopes to continue to make a difference for people in need.
“We’re not charging anything to say hey, we love you enough as Ohioans, we want you to be safe so here’s a love token from Lisa who handcrafts, makes these from her kitchen!” Humphrey said.
She says she’s not taking orders for the masks because she’s simply trying to keep up with the need already out there.
