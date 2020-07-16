WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 70,601 cases and 3,103 deaths.
On Wednesday, the governor asked — but did not order — all Ohioans to wear masks, both to save lives and prevent another lockdown.
“Some may still question the wisdom of wearing masks,” he said. “But the verdict is in. There is broad consensus today in health and business communities that masks are crucial.”
DeWine cited a Goldman Sachs study as saying masks are effective enough that they can be viewed as an alternative to lockdowns.
He also said Ohioans should not let their guards down on social gatherings, family events or play dates.
“Good decisions will protect the economy and save lives,” he said. “Reckless ones will hurt and kill.”
The governor continued: “Ohio is sliding. We are sliding down a very dangerous path, with our once-flattened curve starting to sharpen and spike. This worrisome reversal of progress should serve as a jarring reminder of just how quickly our fate can change.
“Weeks can alter our future. Weeks can change our life. Weeks can be the difference between who lives and who dies.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.