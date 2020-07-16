9-year-old boy struck by car, police looking for driver

9-year-old boy struck by car, police looking for driver
North College Hill police are looking for a driver who struck a 9-year-old in the 6500 block of Betts Avenue and left the scene. (Source: North College Hill Police Department)
July 16, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 5:37 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - North College Hill Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a 9-year-old boy Thursday and left the scene.

Officers say the boy was struck around 1:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of Betts Avenue.

He was trying to cross the street mid-block and was not in a marked crosswalk, according to the police report.

A witness told officers the boy was chasing a dog across the street.

Police say he was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle that struck the boy, which was described as a gray sedan with a bumper missing, fled south on Betts Road toward North Bend Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the driver and/or the vehicle is asked to call the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.