9-year-old boy struck by car, police looking for driver

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - North College Hill Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a 9-year-old boy Thursday and left the scene.
Officers say the boy was struck around 1:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of Betts Avenue.
He was trying to cross the street mid-block and was not in a marked crosswalk, according to the police report.
A witness told officers the boy was chasing a dog across the street.
Police say he was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
The vehicle that struck the boy, which was described as a gray sedan with a bumper missing, fled south on Betts Road toward North Bend Road, police said.
Anyone with information about the driver and/or the vehicle is asked to call the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171.
