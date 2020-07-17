Bengals re-sign A.J. Green to one-year contract

“From the day that he joined our organization nine years ago, A.J. Green has been an outstanding player and a class act,” said Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn. “We are pleased that he will be part of the team this year, starting with the first practice. By signing, A.J. puts himself and the team in the best position to have a great season together, and we look forward to the opportunity at the end of the season to discuss keeping him here long-term. He has been an integral part of our team, and we expect this year that he will be the same impact player he has always been.”