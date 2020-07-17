Dozens of calls for mask violations, but no tickets written in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Since the start of Cincinnati’s mask ordinance on July 9, the Cincinnati Health Department says it has received 51 calls for violations.
The day after the mask ordinance went into effect, the health department got a call about employees and customers not wearing masks at the Clifton Market.
Now, there’s a big sign telling customers they have to put on a mask as they walk in. At the bottom, it says if you’re not wearing a mask you can’t shop there.
Inside, they also added signs reminding people to wear masks.
“We all have to wear masks, whether we’re clocked on, clocked off. If you’re in uniform you have to be wearing a mask,” Kyla Wright, a manager at Clifton Market, said.
Wright says they’ve run into people not wanting to wear masks.
“We’ve had to put up a little bit of a fight with a lot of them because even some customers will come with them in their pockets not thinking that they need to wear them,” she said.
Steven, who didn’t want to share his last name, is one of the customers who did not want to wear a mask but ultimately did put one on to shop.
“I believe that the COVID virus is totally a sham. I believe totally that it’s a way to control the masses,” he said.
On the flip side, Dr. Chris Gordon with Cincinnati Children Hospital Medical Center had no problem complying with the mask ordinance.
“I’m a surgeon. I wear a mask all day long, but I think we’re wearing masks in public because it shows we care about other folks and we’re all trying to pitch in to beat this COVID,” he said.
The health department says it has not written any $25 tickets for mask violations. So far, officials have just spoken to businesses and educated them about the city and state mask ordinances.
The city’s legal team still combing over the differences between the state mask order and the city mask ordinance before coming out with firm enforcement procedures.
