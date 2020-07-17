Findlay Market to host Reds Opening Day event July 24

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -For 101 years, Findlay Market has been hosting the Reds Opening Day event in the spring, but due to COVID-19, the event will be held Friday, July 24.
Vendors will be offering food and drink specials from places such as OTR Bagel Bar, DoJo Gelato, The Grill, Pet Wants, and more.
Findlay Market will also be providing live entertainment from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Those who want to listen to the game can listen through the Biergarten’s loudspeakers after the musicians are done.
The game will be played until the bar closes at 8 p.m.
For a full list of restaurants and vendors participating, visit here.
