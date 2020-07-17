Heat Index 100° or Hotter For a While

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures today were 65° and 88° and with the humidity only the edge of sticky the day was not that bad. Tomorrow through Wednesday will be different.
Humidity will remain high through the middle of next week and maybe longer and the heat index will reach or exceed 100° in many locations starting tomorrow afternoon and continuing through Tuesday.
Wednesday widespread rain and thick cloud cover is in the forecast that will keep the temperature down and of course the heat index too but it will still be very humid.
Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop both Saturday and Sunday afternoon but not everyone will get rain. With the humidity so high any thunderstorm could produce a torrential downpour and some short-term, localized flooding.
Afternoon temperatures reach the 90s again tomorrow and the middle 90s Saturday. The high temperature Sunday will be in the 90s but how high will be determined by how widespread the rain showers are.
Saturday through Tuesday the heat index will be in the 100° - 107° range each afternoon.
