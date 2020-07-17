Humidity remains high into next week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Humidity will remain high through the middle of next week and maybe longer and the heat index will reach or exceed 100° in many locations.
The chance of shower activity is back into the forecast Sunday but right now the weather looks primarily dry Saturday and Sunday
Afternoon temperatures reach the 90′s again tomorrow and the middle 90′s Saturday. The high temperature Sunday will be in the 90′s but how high will be determined by how widespread the rain showers are.
Friday through Wednesday the heat index will be in the 100° - 107° range each afternoon.
