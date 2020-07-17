‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek says he’s ‘feeling great'

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In a video message to fans, Alex Trebek gave an update on his fight against Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“I am doing well. I’ve been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal,” he said in the video. “My numbers are good. I am feeling great.”
He also told viewers that while production of the show remains halted, he has some very special ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes that will be coming out in July.
“For the first time ever, we are going to open the ‘Jeopardy!’ vault and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first ‘Jeopardy!’ show I ever hosted,” Trebek said.
He also announced he will release a book called “The Answer Is...Reflections on My Life” the day before his 80th birthday on Tuesday, July 21.
