Parents, doctor weighs in on sending children to school with face masks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Getting children to wear a face mask and keeping it on can be a big challenge, especially as the school year starts.
“My daughter will be starting kindergarten in the fall, and we love her teacher, and we love the school, and so one of my main concerns is the health and the safety of the teachers at the schools. So I want to follow their lead on everything,” said Dana Kuhnline.
Kuhnline’s daughter is heading to Parker Woods Montessori. When CPS students head back on August 24 under a blended learning plan, they, along with the teachers and staff, will have to wear masks.
“I would like to send her back, and I think we’ll go ahead and give it a try, the two three day split seems like a pretty safe option,” Kuhnline said.
However, some parents tell us they are going to keep their children out of the classroom, opting for the homeschooling option.
“I’m not taking no chances with life. This is life or death out here, and that’s the reality of what’s going on. I’m going to do what I got to do to survive and also the children to survive,” said Debra Underwood.
FOX 19 spoke with Dr. Joshua Schaffzin, the Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Children’s Hospital, and he says that masks will help keep children safe in the classroom.
“What we’ve learned during this pandemic is that masks work. Masks are effective,” Dr. Schaffzin said. “The broad wearing of masks will prevent asymptomatic transmission, and it will help all of us stay safe at once.”
He says it will take an adjustment to get children comfortable wearing masks and understanding why they are important.
“This is a simple mask. It’s made of plain cotton. There’s a number of folks who handed it. Out get you some fabric markers and knock yourself out,” said Dr. Schaffzin.
Here are some tips on how to get children to wear face masks.
“They are pretty willing to wear them. I think it will be a stretch to see if they wear them all day, but I say my daughter doesn’t like to wear shoes at school, but she does, and I think it will be the same with the mask. She’ll push back on it, and then she’ll put it on because she understands it’s about keeping other people safe, and that’s important to her,” said Kuhnline.
