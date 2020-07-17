P&G helps women in STEM return to their careers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There are fewer women in science, technology, engineering and math or STEM jobs than men.
And women returning to work after taking time off for family reasons find it even harder to get hired in STEM jobs.
Procter & Gamble is helping to restart people’s careers with a new program called ReLaunch.
P&G is specifically targeting those that took a break from their careers and are ready to get back to work.
Tracy Sandefur started a career with P&G in January. Before that, she took time off to raise her kids, Hardy and Marin.
“I left in the middle of my career,” Sandefur explained, “And to be honest I didn’t really think it would be that hard to go back.”
Sandefur was in the IT field and wasn’t getting any interest from prospective employers.
“One day my brother who’s a P&G employee sent me an e-mail and he said ‘Hey, this sounds like you.' So I read the e-mail and sure enough, it did sound like me,” Sandefur continues, “But I didn’t think it sounded real. Like it’s too good to be true.”
P&G’s ReLaunch program targets people who have taken at least a two-year break from their career to raise a family, care for a loved one, or another unique circumstance.
They're focused on STEM careers.
“The things that I learned and knew didn’t go away,” Sandefur said, “They might not be as current as I’d like them to be but they didn’t go away. What P&G’s ReLaunch program realizes is all of that knowledge and skill is still there, we just need to sharpen it a little bit. It’s still a really good pencil.”
When someone gets hired they provide training, networking, and support to ensure that person is up to speed with their career of choice.
Sandefur says taking time off to raise her family was the best decision she made. But she’s very thankful to be back at work in a job she calls fulfilling.
