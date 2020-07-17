Pregnant mother, two kids being remembered 5 years after Brown County flood

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Family and friends are remembering a pregnant mother and two of her children who were killed five years ago Saturday in a flash flood in Brown County.
32-year-old Victoria Kennard, 7-year-old Gabe Barrios, and 5-year-old Rosie Barrios died on July 18, 2015, when their mobile home was swept away.
“It feels like it was yesterday,” Antonio Barrios said.
Antionio was also in the home at the time.
He was engaged to Victoria and father to Gabe and Rosie.
“You just feel the pain every day they are gone and that they are not here,” Victoria’s son Nicholas Kennard said.
It was a tragedy the family says they sometimes still can’t believe happened.
“We just.. I don’t know why,” Antonio said. “It’s for a reason I guess.”
Victoria is remembered as a loving mother.
Gabe loved wrestling and Rosie loved to dance.
“I think Antonio said it best,” Ripley resident David Benjamin said. “What hit me the most is we will never know why. God never promises us an answer but Tony and his family are great people. They are great people and our community is always love first and ask questions later.”
Antonio says he doesn’t visit where the tragedy occurred often because it’s just too hard.
Every year the family holds a memorial and a balloon release.
It’s happening on July 18 at 1 p.m. in Ripley, Ohio right behind the post office on South Second Street.
All are invited.
