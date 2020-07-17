Public Library of Cincinnati, Hamilton Co. to resume in-person service

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Limited in-person library services are returning to the Downtown Main Library on Monday, July 20.
At 37 of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County’s 41 locations, in-person services will begin resuming on Monday, July 27.
According to the library, due to their building sizes, the Mt. Healthy and Elmwood Place branches are remaining closed for in-person services; however, those locations are offering curbside service beginning Monday, Aug. 3.
The Greenhills Branch is offering curbside service only until school begins.
The Price Hill Branch remains closed while it’s under renovation.
