Construction begins on roundabout at deadly Butler County intersection

TRENTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has started construction on a roundabout at a deadly intersection in Trenton.
Kathleen Washabaugh died in a crash at Route 73 and Jacksonburg Road in February 2015.
A dump truck crashed into Kathleen’s pickup truck then hit another car.
“She was an outstanding woman. Very beautiful and bright,” Tesla Washabaugh, one of Kathleen’s three children, said.
Kathleen’s family says they hope the roundabout will prevent other families from experiencing the pain they’ve gone through.
“I think it’s a great idea. I think something else should have been there,” Kathleen’s mother Jo’Deane Marshall said.
Tesla says the idea of a roundabout is helping her heal.
“I find a lot of comfort because if it can prevent other people going through what me and whoever else went through then it’s better than more people having to go through it,” Tesla said.
Other families have been impacted by fatal accidents at the intersection over the years.
A spokesperson for ODOT says there were three fatal accidents at Route 73 and Jacksonburg Road between 2012 and 2015 including Kathleen’s.
A mother and her 2-year-old son were killed in a 3 vehicle crash at the intersection in Oct. 2019.
Roundabouts can reduce crashes by 45% and fatal accidents by more than 70%, according to ODOT.
Officials say roundabouts force drivers to reduce their speed and help calm traffic.
Construction of the roundabout in Trenton will cost close to $3 million and go through 2021.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.