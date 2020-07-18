Goal for 34-mile urban trail around Cincinnati moves forward

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ground was broken Saturday on the next phase of The Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network (CROWN) project.
The goal of the CROWN project is to create a 34-mile urban trail that loops around Cincinnati, according to the Director of Tri-State Trails Wade Johnston.
This new path will be doubling the trail, it will extend from Montgomery Road by Xavier to Marburg Avenue, says Johnston.
“Every little piece of this trail is a huge milestone, Johnston said. “So, right now we’re going to be doubling the length of the trail. It will go from Montgomery Road, over by Xavier, to Marburg Avenue. It will touch more neighborhoods, more streets for people to get on the trail, and make it more accessible for people to ride it.”
The latest round of construction takes the trail into Evanston and Avondale, uniting it with Hyde Park, Norwood, and Cincinnati, Mayor John Cranley said.
“Uniting Evanston, Avondale, Hyde Park Norwood, and Cincinnati,” said Mayor Cranley. “It’s just a wonderful project and now we’re going to be heading towards Ault Park and in a couple years we’ll connect to the Loveland Bike Trail and it’s all going to be interconnected, a run and bike and hike trail.”
The $6 million in funding the city secured last year is going to help push the project to those great lengths Mayor Cranley mentioned.
