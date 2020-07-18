Heat Advisory issued Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Any thunderstorms that developed Saturday will dissipate into the early overnight, with skies being clear to partly cloudy by Sunday morning. Low temps will only fall into the mid-70′s.
Hot and humid conditions will continue Sunday with high temperatures generally in the mid-90′s.
These hot temperatures combines with high humidity will result in heat index values in the 100 – 105 degrees range.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area from noon until 8pm.
In addition, thunderstorms are possible from afternoon into Sunday night as a cold front pushes through the region.
A few strong storms are possible as well, with damaging winds the primary threat.
Otherwise, heat and humidity will linger through the upcoming week
