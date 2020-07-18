Driver involved in hit & run that hospitalized kid arrested, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say they arrested the driver in connection with a hit and run of a 9-year-old boy in North College Hill.
Santi Estill was arrested on Saturday after he turned himself in and is now facing charges in connection to the incident, according to the report from the North College Hill Police Department.
According to police, Estill drove off from the scene after hitting Matthew Garza, 9, on Thursday around 1:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of Betts Avenue.
Estill was driving with only a temporary instruction permit and without a licensed driver in the car, police say.
Garza was trying to cross the street mid-block and was not in a marked crosswalk, according to the police report.
His mom, Dystinie Snapp, says Garza was outside with his brother trying to catch their dog that had gotten out.
“The last thing he said was, ‘Mommy, please’ and then he kept going unconscious,” Snapp explained. “I thought he was going to die. I prayed to God that I could trade spots with him... even right now when he does wake up, he doesn’t know that he got hit by a car.”
Snapp says Garza had surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for a broken arm and has some other injuries.
Snapp says she just wants her son to be better.
The family has set up a GoFundMe for those who would like to donate. Anyone who would like to send a get-well card to Garza can send it to P.O. BOX 14187, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45250.
Police say Estill turned himself in after they released a video of the car hitting Garza.
The arrest report says Estill is facing charges for operating a vehicle with a temporary instruction permit and identification card and failure to stop after an accident with injury to person.
