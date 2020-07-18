583 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., second-highest number of cases in a single day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the number of new cases reported on Saturday is the second-highest number now reported in a single day.
According to a release sent out by the governor’s office, there are 583 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky as of 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The total number of cases within the state is now up to 22,184.
The highest day was reported back on May 5 with 625 total cases. 309 of those cases came from testing staff and inmates within the Green River Correctional Center.
“That means this is a dangerous time and it can’t be explained away by our increase in tests,” Beshear said in the release. “We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to make sure that we are wearing our facial coverings, because today’s cases are a reflection of 14 days ago before we mandated those. This is what it’s going to take if we want to save our economy and save lives and get our kids back in school, it’s really that simple.”
Governor Beshear also announced nine new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19 to 667.
The deaths reported include a 93-year-old female from Jefferson County, three females aged 78, 80 and 81, and two males aged 83 and 96 from Logan County, an 88-year-old female from Shelby County, a 64-year-old male from Simpson County, and a 76-year-old female from Warren County.
There have been 529,481 coronavirus tests administered in Kentucky, and at least 6,824 in the state have recovered from the virus.
“Consistency is incredibly important as we strive to avoid straining our health system,” Dr. Steven Stack, M.D., commissioner of the Department for Public Health said. “Weekends offer additional opportunities to socialize and go out in public. If you do, practice Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work guidelines. Wear a face covering. Maintain a social distance of at least six feet from people outside your household. Wash your hands. And, if a contact tracer calls, please answer. These steps get us back to work, school and play.”
“Let’s come together. I know we’re going to get through this,” Beshear said. “I’m counting on you and I’m proud of you. It’s go time and let’s get it done right now.”
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
