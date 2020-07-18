1 person dies in Reading crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person has died after a crash in Reading happened Saturday, Reading police said.
Officers say they were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Columbia Ave. in Reading, Ohio, just after 1 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash where the driver of the vehicle struck a building.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle and an occupant who was non-responsive.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
Police say the name of the person is not being released at this time.
Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 513-733-4122.
